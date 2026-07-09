Barcelona bid for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi - source

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Barcelona have made an offer for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi as they continue to build their attack for next season, a source told ESPN.

Adeyemi, 24, is out of contract in 2027 and Barça are hopeful the versatile forward will be allowed to leave for a cut price fee this summer.

Barça have already reached a loose agreement with the player over personal terms, but remain in negotiations with Dortmund, with the source saying the deal is "not imminent" and "nothing has been signed."

The Spanish champions' pursuit of Adeyemi is independent of their hunt for a new No. 9, with Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez still the club's top target.

ESPN first revealed in March that Barça were keen to shake up their front line this summer at the request of coach Hansi Flick after winning back-to-back LaLiga titles.

Karim Adeyemi scored 10 goals last season. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

There have been significant exits already. Robert Lewandowski has joined the Chicago Fire on a free transfer and Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United after his loan spell, while Ferran Torres has moved into the final year of his contract and Roony Bardghji could leave.

Meanwhile, Barça have already secured the signing of England forward Anthony Gordon in a €70 million ($80m) deal from Newcastle United, but they continue to chase reinforcements.

President Joan Laporta has confirmed they have made a bid for Álvarez, who has revealed he wants to leave Atlético, but the club also need more depth in the wide areas.

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Adeyemi, who can play across the front line, could provide that, offering a different profile to Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Gordon.

After making his name at Red Bull Salzburg, Adeyemi joined Dortmund in 2022, where he has spent the last four seasons.

In 146 appearances for the German side, he has scored 36 goals, including 10 in 39 outings in all competitions last season.