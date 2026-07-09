Alexia Putellas: London City Lionesses presented the 'biggest challenge' for career

Putellas: I came to England because I want to keep winning (1:20)

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Alexia Putellas has said joining London City Lionesses presented the "biggest challenge" for her career moving forward and being able to "reinvent herself" was a factor as to why she chose the south London side as her next destination.

Putellas joined London City following the expiry of her contract with Barcelona -- where she spent after 14 years and won 38 trophies -- but welcomes the new challenge of playing in the Women's Super League.

Speaking to ESPN at her unveiling event in New York, Putellas said: "The criteria I followed [when deciding a new club] were the same as the ones I follow every season: To challenge myself, to push myself to my limits, to reinvent myself.

"So, all of those made me think about what situations, what clubs I could get that at. The biggest challenge was London City. And that's what really motivated me.

"It's going to be like my fuel and my engine, all of those challenges: an independent club, moving to a new country, to a young team, which is different to an established team. So, a lot of people were asking me, 'Why do you like to complicate things like this?' I say: 'If I didn't have that, I couldn't be the player I want to be.'

"I constantly need a bit of a challenge. And this was the biggest challenge I had on the table."

Alexia Putellas has signed with London City Lionesses. Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

London City enjoyed a steady first campaign in the WSL, finishing sixth in their debut season and since their promotion last term, owner Michele Kang has made statement signings to prove her ambition. However, the signing of Putellas is, perhaps, the biggest assertion so far.

Trading Barcelona for London City means the two-time Ballon d'Or winner will no longer play Champions League football, but offers the 32-year-old a new opportunity to play in the most competitive domestic league in the world -- something that Putellas said she would welcome as a challenge, especially ahead of a Women's World Cup year.

"I know that the league is improving," the four-time UWCL winner said. "It's one of the best leagues in the world, and for me, the most competitive league in the world.

"For me, it's very important, these things. Even more in a World Cup year, so I want to compete every weekend."

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Putellas will link up with her ex-Barça teammate Jana Fernández in London, with sources telling ESPN that defender Mapi León is also set to sign with the club. Kang has previously looked to Barça to strengthen the various teams in her portfolio, having appointed former coach Jonatan Giráldez at Washington Spirit and later OL Lyonnes.

Kang said she was "giddy" and it was "surreal" to sign Putellas after a long trophy-laden career with Spain's most dominant women's team.

"It's surreal, right," Kang said. "I mean like the fact she's sitting right next to me it's like, yeah, I'm back to being giddy. You name it.

"This is really extraordinary and I'm really deeply grateful for her decision, knowing what she has done in the last 14 years and decide to join a very early, young club. I'm really really excited."

London City have announced that they will play OL Lyonnes in a preseason friendly on Aug. 29.