Erling Haaland reminds Wayne Rooney of Norway row promise, still can't believe Brazil win

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Erling Haaland has said he is waiting to see Wayne Rooney fulfill his promise of rowing down the River Mersey after Norway reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup with a "mind-blowing" win over Brazil.

England legend and now-BBC pundit Rooney said he would row -- the Norway fans' famous celebration -- back in Liverpool if they beat Brazil last weekend, something Haaland and Co managed with a 2-1 victory.

The result means Norway will face England in the quarterfinals.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Wayne, Wayney boy. I'm looking forward to seeing Wayne Rooney rowing down in Liverpool," Haaland said ahead of Saturday's game. "That's all I want to see now. Wayne Rooney, I expect you to go out on a rowing trip."

Rooney has since said he would follow through with his promise, but in New York rather than Liverpool, with fellow pundits Micah Richards and Joe Hart saying they will join the former Manchester United forward.

Erling Haaland and the Norway fans have been rowing in celebration at the World Cup. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Haaland, meanwhile, described Norway's win against Brazil on Sunday as "mind-blowing."

The Manchester City forward netted a brace in the 2-1 victory that fired Norway to their first quarterfinal of a World Cup.

"This is incredible, this is mind-blowing," Haaland said on his YouTube blog. "To win against Brazil and qualify for the quarterfinals was not on our bucket list. It still doesn't feel real because it's just so far off like I could never think of this happening, which also makes it so crazy in my head that we actually managed to beat Brazil and go through."

Playing in his first World Cup, Haaland, 25, has seven goals, one less than Argentina's Lionel Messi, who leads the Golden Boot race heading into the quarterfinals.

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Against Brazil, Haaland showed just how effective he can be.

He only had four touches inside the box, two of which found the back of the net.

"We just played football and enjoyed it," he said. "I remember I said it right before the game started, 'guys, no matter what happens, just smile and enjoy it, just live in the moment because we did everything we can' and now we're in quarterfinals with our shoulders down, just enjoying, enjoying playing football."

Five time-champions Brazil have not lifted the World Cup since 2002 and the closest they have come since was a fourth-place finish in 2014 when they hosted the event.

"I think we played unbelievable but to have 250 million or how many it is in Brazil to expect you to win a football game is not easy," Haaland said. "So the pressure is on them and you could kind of see that."

Haaland reflected on the significance of beating Brazil, a nation where football is considered a religion.

"Brazil is a football nation, maybe the first football nation you get to know because of the legendary players that played there," Haaland said. "Just the jersey, the country, the passion ... No matter where you go you kind of see a Brazil shirt and that is why I have some much respect for Brazil, as a country but especially as a football nation."

Information from ESPN's Adriana Garcia was used in this report.