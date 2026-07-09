Inquest into death of Maddy Cusack adjourned for a second time

Maddy Cusack died in 2023. Photo by George Wood - The FA/The FA via Getty Images.

An inquest into the death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack has been adjourned for the second time this year, nearly three years after she died.

Miss Cusack, 27, was found unresponsive at her home in Horsley, Derbyshire, on Sept. 20 2023, after her coach Jonathan Morgan made comments about her weight and relationship, Chesterfield Coroner's Court heard.

The inquest was told the player's family sent a written complaint to United within a week of her death, outlining issues they alleged stemmed from her time working under Mr Morgan.

On Thursday, after eight days of evidence, Assistant Coroner Sophie Cartwright KC told Miss Cusack's family the inquest would be adjourned until Dec. 7 to obtain further information.

The inquest was due to hear its final evidence this week and the coroner had been expected to deliver her conclusion on July 27.

The inquest was meant to begin in January but was postponed just before Christmas because of delays in disclosure of information to Miss Cusack's family.

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Ms Cartwright told the family: "I know how long you have waited for this inquest.

"I genuinely am sorry to the family and the properly interested persons. The hope we would finish today or tomorrow will not take place for reasons you know."

She added that her thoughts will be with the Cusack family on the third anniversary of Miss Cusack's death and her birthday in the period before the inquest resumes.

Ms Cartwright said the club will be asked to look into its Teams folders and Google Drive records for any information related to Miss Cusack, and an audit of her health records on the club's system in the months before she died will be requested.

Dr Subhashis Basu, the former club doctor, and Francesca Carr, who was the head physiotherapist for the women's team, will be recalled to give further evidence, the coroner said.

The court also heard that Miss Cusack's mother, Deborah Cusack, may be called again.

The inquest has not yet heard from Vicki Anderson, United's head of HR, and David Matthews, the Football Association's head of integrity.

The coroner has already heard from Miss Cusack's parents, her former teammates, Mr Morgan, and members of staff from the club.

Mrs Cusack said her daughter was "absolutely devastated" about Mr Morgan joining the club in Feb. 2023 because of her experience working with him years earlier at Leicester City, and worried that "history was repeating itself".

The inquest has heard that Mr Morgan called Miss Cusack "bottom heavy", which he said was referencing her muscular legs, and said "here come the girlfriends" when she was walking with her partner and United teammate Grace Riglar.

He denied calling Miss Cusack a "psycho" from the sidelines during a match before he was appointed manager at United.

Mr Morgan told the inquest that he supported the midfielder and was "really happy" to keep her on his team.