Norway vs. England at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

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England and Norway face off in a blockbuster quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup on Saturday in Miami, with both sides hoping to set up a titanic semifinal against Argentina or Switzerland.

Thomas Tuchel's side come into this game on the back of arguably their greatest win away from home, a Jude Bellingham brace inspiring a 3-2 win over Mexico at the Azteca despite going down to ten men.

Norway, meanwhile, pulled off one of the shocks of the tournament when they ousted five-time champions Brazil, with an Erling Haaland brace powering them to a 2-1 win in the round of 16.

Curiously, England have only won two of their last seven meetings against Norway, going back to an infamous 1-2 loss in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in 1981.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on ITV1 in the UK, Fox Sports in the U.S., Zee5 in India and SBS in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date, kick-off time:

U.S. ET: Saturday, July 11, 5 p.m.

UK BST: Saturday, July 11, 10 p.m.

India IST: Sunday, July 12, 2:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, July 12, 7 a.m.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, USA

Referee: TBC

Team News and Predicted Lineups

FIFA/FIFA via Getty Image

Norway

Predicted XI (4-1-2-3):

Ørjan Nyland

Julian Ryerson | Kristoffer Ajer | Torbjørn Heggem | David Møller Wolfe

Sander Berge

Martin Ødegaard | Patrick Berg

Alexander Sørloth | Erling Haaland | Antonio Nusa

England

Thomas Tuchel is still facing issues at right-back, with Reece James still not fit to take part in training, while Jarrell Quansah is suspended. Djed Spence or Ezri Konsa are in the fray to deputise. Jordan Henderson also suffered a broken arm in England's celebrations after the win over Mexico, with faint hopes of a return before the tournament ends.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford

Ezri Konsa | John Stones | Marc Guéhi | Nico O'Reilly

Declan Rice | Elliot Anderson

Bukayo Saka | Jude Bellingham | Anthony Gordon

Harry Kane

Talking Points

All eyes on Haaland, but Norway have more weapons

play 1:28 Odegaard: Norway's quarterfinal against England a 'massive test'

Having scored seven of Norway's twelve goals in the World Cup so far, Erling Haaland will naturally be the first name on Ståle Solbakken's team sheet. It's fairly obvious that most of Thomas Tuchel's defensive plans will revolve around stopping the Manchester City striker, but England will have to be wary of focusing too much on Haaland.

Indeed, Carlo Ancelotti named Martin Ødegaard's performance as crucial to Norway's victory, with Solbakken agreeing as much. The Norwegian coach credited his captain with setting the tone for his side, leading the press and being the creative fulcrum around which Norway build.

In addition, Antonio Nusa has gone under the radar a fair bit down Norway's left, and given he's up against England's problematic right-back position Solbakken ought to fancy his chances. His pace and ability to score from transitions offers real threat down Norway's left and could be a path to a shock victory, especially if Haaland occupies multiple England defenders.

Can Bellingham and Kane turn up again?

play 1:31 Burley: Bellingham played like a 'man possessed' in England's win

The World Cup is where big names step up when it counts, and Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham certainly did so for England against Mexico.

Thomas Tuchel's tactical setup has suffered with his side feeling the after-effects of a long season and inconsistent form in the U.S., but his two main world class players at the top end of the pitch, are thankfully, delivering.

With defensive issues plaguing the team at the moment, Tuchel will need his attacking players to turn up against Norway -- especially since this isn't likely to be a contest short on goals. However, Bellingham and Kane will need to recover from their physical and emotional exertions at the Azteca to go again, which is easier said than done.

England certainly have plenty of quality in reserve, but if they are to progress to a potential semifinal against Lionel Messi's Argentina, both Bellingham and Kane simply have to turn up with goals in Miami.