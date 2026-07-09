Arsenal sign goalkeeper Illan Meslier following Leeds exit

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Arsenal have announced the signing of 26-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier from Leeds United.

The French goalkeeper spent seven years at Leeds where he made 215 appearances and kept 70 clean sheets.

He made his Leeds debut in a third round FA cup tie against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in 2020.

Illan Meslier has signed for Arsenal. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I'm extremely happy," Meslier said after signing. "It's a great day for me because I have just joined the champions.

"For me, Arsenal is the biggest club in England."

Meslier had been the first-choice goalkeeper for Leeds for five seasons before the arrival of Karl Darlow. He joins Arsenal as back-up to the heavily relied-upon golden glove winner David Raya.