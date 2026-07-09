Newcastle sign 18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax

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Newcastle have signed 18-year-old midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax on a five-year deal, the club have announced.

The Dutch under-19 international joins the Premier League side in a deal worth up to €27 million ($20.8m).

Steur broke into Ajax's first team last season and made 26 appearances, scoring one goal. He joined Ajax's youth academy in 2016.

Sean Steur has joined Newcastle. Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Following the exits of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, Steur is the third summer signing for Newcastle, behind French goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen and winger Bazoumana Touré.

"It's an incredible feeling to be here," Steur said after signing. "It's a giant club in the Premier League and it was always my dream to play in the best league in the world, so this is really exciting.

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"I was at home at Ajax -- I joined when I was seven and I leave with only good memories, but when a club like Newcastle comes for you, it's really hard to say no. The last few days have gone fast and I'm very happy to join.

"I'm a player who likes to get on the ball and play forward all the time. I'm happy playing between the lines and I feel I have a lot of energy in my game. I just want to win."

Information from ESPN Netherlands contributed to this report.