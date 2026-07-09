Jorge Jesus reaches agreement to become Portugal head coach - sources

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Jorge Jesus has reached an agreement with Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) to become the next head coach of the national team, sources have told ESPN.

The Portuguese manager will succeed Roberto Martínez, who departed after his contract expired following Portugal's elimination from the World Cup.

Jorge Jesus, 71, joins as a free agent and will sign a four-year contract with the FPF through to June 2030.

Sources have told ESPN that Jorge Jesus will be the next Portugal manager. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

The deal, which will see Jorge Jesus manage a national team for the first time in his career, is expected to be announced on Thursday afternoon.

Portugal are in a hurry to appoint a new manager and move on from their World Cup disappointment.

- Bruno Fernandes: 'Portugal had quality to win Word Cup,' midfielder rues 'missed opportunity'

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The 2025 Nations League winners struggled to show their best form and lost out on a spot in the quarterfinal following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

Jorge Jesus, who guided Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title this season, turned down the option to remain in Saudi Arabia. At Al Nassr, Jorge Jesus coached Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix.