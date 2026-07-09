U.S.'s Cole Campbell joins Elversberg from Dortmund

Open Extended Reactions

American forward Cole Campbell is joining Bundesliga newcomer Elversberg from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old Campbell, who was born in Houston, was getting a four-year contract through June 2030, Elversberg said on its website on Thursday.

"In Cole, we're signing another highly talented player who will be a tremendous asset to us with his exceptional pace and one-on-one ability," sporting director Christian Weber said.

"We've been pursuing him for quite some time and are delighted that he has chosen to join us."

Kicker magazine reported Elversberg was paying €6 million ($7m) to Dortmund for the player who joined the German club's youth setup from Iceland in 2022.

"Cole is an incredibly talented player with a lot of potential. He made the leap to professional soccer with us," Dortmund managing director of sports Lars Ricken said. "We thank Cole for his time with us and wish him all the best for his future, both on and off the field."

Campbell spent the second half of last season on loan at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, making five substitute appearances. He was also a substitute for Dortmund against Heidenheim earlier in the season.

Campbell played for Iceland Under-17s before switching to the Unites States' youth sides.

Cole Campbell has signed with Elversberg. Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Campbell is the son of former Iceland women's forward Rakel Karvelsson, who was born in Los Angeles and played college soccer at North Carolina. His father is American.

Campbell is the latest U.S. player to come through Dortmund's development system, following Christian Pulisic, now at AC Milan, and Giovanni Reyna.

Elversberg finished runner-up in Germany's second division last season to secure promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time.