Brentford announce signing of Callum Wilson on free transfer after West Ham departure

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Brentford have signed Callum Wilson on a free transfer after the striker's departure from West Ham United.

The former England international has agreed a one-year contract ahead of the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Wilson, 34, arrives in west London after scoring seven goals in the top flight last year, but the majority of his appearances were off the bench.

"Many people in my position as a striker, off the back of Thiago having a fantastic season, would probably shy away from the challenge of joining the club," Wilson said.

Callum Wilson, 34, has signed for Brentford on a free transfer. Photo by Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"For me, it's about coming and sharing the load, helping out as a striking department and also adding my qualities as well."

Wilson becomes another attacking option for new head coach Keith Andrews, who already enjoys the services of Igor Thiago up front.

"Callum is someone that everyone will be familiar with; he has been a Premier League goalscorer for such a long time," Andrews said. "He gives us more options in that area of the pitch, and will help Igor Thiago and Kaye Furo with the experience that he has."

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"He's just got that nous to score goals, as well as that experience around the training ground. This is another really good signing for us."

Wilson has previously had spells with Coventry, Bournemouth, Newcastle and West Ham, enjoying his best Premier League goalscoring season in 2022-23 when he netted a career-high 18 league goals at St. James' Park.

At international level, Wilson won nine England caps and scored twice, featuring in the squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar -- appearing and providing an assist from the bench in a group stage win over Iran.