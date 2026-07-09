England's Jarell Quansah suspended for two World Cup matches after Mexico red card

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MIAMI -- Jarell Quansah will miss England's World Cup quarterfinal against Norway after being hit with a two-match suspension for the red card he picked up against Mexico in their round-of-16 victory.

Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute of England's 3-2 victory over Mexico following a VAR review for a high tackle on Mexico defender Jesús Gallardo. England played the final 36 minutes with a man disadvantage but they hung on to record a historic victory which sets up a World Cup quarterfinal against Norway in Miami on Saturday.

Quansah will be suspended for the Norway match, but also the semifinal if England progress.

The decision means England will be light at right-back for Saturday.

Quansah will miss out on the quarterfinal as well as a potential England semifinal. Yuri CORTEZ / AFP via Getty Images

They are sweating on the fitness of Reece James who has been sidelined with hamstring trouble since the 0-0 draw with Ghana. He trained separately from the main group on Wednesday as he continues to follow an "individual programme."

With James injured, Quansah started against Panama but was injured in the second half. Djed Spence took his place. Spence then started against Congo DR but it was Declan Rice who finished the match as a makeshift right-back.

Quansah was back fit for the Mexico match but was then sent off in the second half so it was Ezri Konsa who filled in at right-back.

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The hope is James will be fit for Norway, or it'll leave Tuchel with yet more juggling to do.

In the hours following Quansah's red card, sources told ESPN the FA weighed up their options in light of FIFA's decision to suspend USMNT striker Folarin Balogun's one-game ban for 12 months following an intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Quansah was dismissed early in the second half against Mexico for a challenge on Jesús Gallardo. Michael Steele/Getty Images

And Tuchel revealed his wider frustration at the precedent that has been set by FIFA's decision on Balogun.

He said: "Where does this start and where does this end now? Can we overturn it [Quansah's red card] or not overturn it? What's going on?

"Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that. Where does this end now? Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card. Do we think it is not a red card or who thinks it? Where does this start and where does this end?"