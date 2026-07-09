France vs. Morocco LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as quarterfinals get under way

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France take on Morocco in the first of the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals and you can follow all of the action from Boston on ESPN.

In a repeat of the 2022 semifinal, Morocco will be hoping they can cause a shock and avenge their defeat in Qatar, while France are looking to make the final four for the third successive time.

Didier Deschamps' men have made lightwork of almost all of their opponents up to this point, with Les Bleus winning all five of their matches up to this point.

But Morocco present the toughest test they have had to face so far this tournament, as they have shown with a draw against Brazil and beating the Netherlands on penalties.

Four years ago, France won 2-0 to reach their second final in a row, with Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani on the scoresheet.

This tournament we have seen just how good the France attack is though, with Kylian Mbappé taking the headlines but ably supported by Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola in particular.

Morocco have been strong at the back and they will have to be extremely good to prevent this France side from scoring.

They are also without forward Ismael Saibari, who misses out on the clash with injury.

Eight players are walking on a tightrope should their team advance, with Olise, Manu Koné and Barcola, as well as Redouane Halhal, Achraf Hakimi, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi and Issa Diop all suspended for the semifinal should they be booked in this one.