Keir Starmer's England intervention 'more egregious' than Balogun reversal - U.S. official

Sir Keir Starmer's intervention on the Mexico vs. England kick-off time was "far more egregious" than United States President Donald Trump lobbying FIFA over Folarin Balogun's red card, the White House's top World Cup executive has said.

The Prime Minister is understood to have supported representations from the Football Association aimed at preventing FIFA from bringing forward the kick-off time of the match in Mexico City from 6 p.m. to 12 p.m., a move which would have cut short England's preparations for the round-of-16 match at high altitude.

Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House's World Cup Task Force, said that was more significant than President Trump calling FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino asking for a "review" of Balogun's dismissal, with the United States striker's ban subsequently suspended by FIFA's disciplinary committee.

"I would look at [Starmer's involvement] as a far more egregious situation when you think of the fact that the reason for potentially moving the game earlier was because there were three Mexicans that lost their lives after the round-of-32 [win over Ecuador] because it was so late and you had over a million Mexicans coming in [to the city centre]," Giuliani told Times Radio.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is understood to have supported the FA's wish not to bring kick-off forward. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

"The reasons there were discussions was for life and safety. I think that's where the discussion should be -- less about the play on the field.

"One [intervention] is life and safety, the other one is play on the pitch. I think you can see a very clear difference on that."

FIFA has faced accusations of political interference -- something strictly prohibited within its statutes -- in regard to the Balogun case, with Infantino issuing a statement insisting his organisation's committees were fully independent.

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The Prime Minister's official spokesman sought to draw a distinction between the two incidents when asked about it on Tuesday, saying: "The Prime Minister was clear that he was supportive of representations made by the Football Association regarding the practical implications of a proposed scheduling change for the team's preparations.

"The final decision on fixture timings remained a matter for FIFA.

"But as we've consistently said, decisions on disciplinary matters and the application of rules of the game are for FIFA and for the relevant football authorities."

Giuliani again defended the decision of the President to intervene regarding Balogun and said: "Here's the truth about President Trump. President Trump wants fair play.

"Fair play at the ballot box, fair play on the field. I think they got the ultimate call right [in suspending Balogun's ban].

"Hats off to Belgium. What the President said was 'if Belgium end up winning and they're the better team, then you tip your cap'. We had our best players on the field, they had their best players on the field, and they were the better team on Monday, it wasn't even close."