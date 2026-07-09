Mbappé guides France past Morocco to World Cup semifinals

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Kylian Mbappé recovered from a missed penalty to score his 20th World Cup goal and help send France through to the semifinals of the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Morocco.

Didier Deschamps' team took control of their quarterfinal tie on Thursday early in the second half with two goals in six minutes to set up a meeting with either Spain or Belgium in the last four.

Mbappé had his first-half penalty saved by Yassine Bounou, but scored a wonderful opener for France shortly after the break with a curling effort into the far corner for his eighth of the tournament to draw level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

It was followed soon afterwards by another from Ousmane Dembélé -- quiet up until that point -- when the Paris Saint-Germain forward calmly passed his finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Mbappé picked up the assist on Dembélé's goal.

France dominated the first half and the teams were only level at the break thanks to Bounou.

The Morocco goalkeeper saved a Dayot Upamecano header after five minutes before being able to showcase why he is such a fearsome opponent at penalties.

On 25 minutes, Noussair Mazraoui brought down Mbappé in the box, but when the Real Madrid striker stepped up, he saw his effort from the spot saved when Bounou guessed right.

No goalkeeper has more World Cup penalty saves -- including shootouts -- than Bounou's four.

During the hydration break shortly afterwards, Mbappé appeared to complain to the officials that he was made to wait more than three minutes before taking his kick.

Bounou wasn't done. The 35-year-old, who plays his club football in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal, made a smart low save from Désiré Doué and tipped a 35-yard effort from Lucas Digne onto the crossbar to ensure the scoreline was goalless at halftime.

France players celebrate after scoring a goal against Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals. Getty Images

France had 13 shots in the first half compared to just one from Morocco, who struggled to make an impact in the final third.

If their game-plan was reliant on keeping France out, it broke down early in the second half.

With Morocco struggling to create any chances of note, first Mbappé and then Dembélé made them pay as France became only the third nation to make three straight World Cup semifinals.

Mbappé was substituted in the 77th minute after spending a few moments on the ground at the center circle, but he left the field under his own power with Jean-Phillipe Mateta coming on for him.

Spain or Belgium await in Dallas on July 14 as France and Mbappé continue their bid to reach a third successive World Cup final.