Jarell Quansah's extended World Cup ban 'very frustrating' - Bukayo Saka

Haaland: All the pressure is on England in quarterfinal (1:13)

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KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Bukayo Saka has said Jarell Quansah's two-game ban is "very frustrating" but refused to be drawn on comparisons with FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's punishment earlier in the tournament.

Quansah was sent off on VAR review following a high challenge on Jesús Gallardo as England secured a famous 3-2 victory over Mexico at Azteca Stadium.

FIFA deemed the challenge to have breached article 14 of the FIFA code of conduct and banned him for an extra game.

England cannot appeal the decision but Thomas Tuchel is likely to take a dim view of the decision in light of his frustration at what he indicated was inconsistency in officiating after FIFA opted to suspend Balogun's one-game ban so he could play in USMNT's 4-1 defeat to Belgium.

Speaking to reporters after England's training session at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City on Thursday, Saka said: "I just found out. Very frustrating. But it's the way it is now.

"We have to deal with it and adapt and be ready for the game."

Jarell Quansah will not be able to play for England until the World Cup final, should Thomas Tuchel's team get there. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Asked whether there was any confusion in light of the Balogun situation, Saka said: "I don't really know what to say. I have no comment on that. That was FIFA's decision.

"This decision is frustrating but we focus on ourselves. We have to adapt, deal with it and pick a team that's ready for the next game."

Teammate Nico O'Reilly added: "It's sad for him. Unfortunate. I'm gutted for him. He's not happy about it. The decision is made now and he's got to get his head around it."

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