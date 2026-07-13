Man United announce signing of midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea, Éderson deal stalls

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Manchester United have signed midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea, the club have announced.

Sources told ESPN the fee was in the region of £48 million ($64m), with a further £2m in potential add-ons, to bring the 22-year-old Brazilian to Old Trafford.

Andrey Santos has joined Man United from Chelsea as the Red Devils focus on their midfield. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

Santos joined Chelsea in 2023 and went on to make 28 Premier League appearances for the Blues before sealing his move to United.

United turned their attention to Santos after missing out on Mateus Fernandes, who completed a move to Tottenham earlier in the transfer window.

On the Man United club website, Santos said: "Everything about Manchester United is special; it is an incredible feeling to join a club that some of my biggest idols have represented.

"As a midfielder, I am really excited to have the opportunity to learn from Michael Carrick, he is the perfect coach to help me take the next step in my career and push to achieve my dreams.

"Everybody told me about how ambitious the club is and the amazing environment that has been created here. I know just how strong the squad is and I cannot wait to fight together to compete for the biggest trophies."

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The midfielder has become United's latest signing of the summer as the club continued to strengthen Michael Carrick's squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Sources have told ESPN that United are currently not proceeding with a move for Atalanta midfielder Éderson.

The two clubs agreed a fee of £35m ($47m) for the Brazil international before the World Cup, but the deal is now not moving forward.

United sources have not revealed the exact nature of the issue and have not ruled out reopening talks later in the summer.

The Red Devils are also in advanced talks to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, sources have told ESPN.

United are set to trigger a £35 million ($47m) release clause in the Belgian midfielder's contract. Villa are keen to keep the 29-year-old, but sources have told ESPN that he's indicated he would like the opportunity to move to Old Trafford.