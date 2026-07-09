Luis de la Fuente unbothered by Spain's World Cup favorites tag

Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Spain national team manager Luis de la Fuente said he doesn't "have any fear about being the favorite" as he prepares his side for Friday's 2026 World Cup quarterfinal against Belgium.

Spain are hoping to progress to the semifinals for the first time since winning the World Cup back in 2010. La Roja's defense have been airtight, having not conceded a goal in their five matches so far. That has pegged Spain as the favorite against the Red Devils, but De la Fuente said he's not bothered by such expectations.

"I don't have any fear about being the favorite or not. The favoritism doesn't guarantee anything," he said at Thursday's press conference.

"What I can tell you is that we've done the work. We've prepared. We are ready for these kinds of games where, by the way, there are no favorites."

The Spain manager added that regardless of people's opinions, he's expecting a difficult game on Friday.

"Ultimately whoever's considered the favorite is just something of a matter of opinion," De la Fuente said.

"We have to think about our own game and we have to know that tomorrow the game will be tough. It'll be difficult. We have to be our best to be victorious."

De la Fuente noted that every player is fit to play, and given the team's preparation, he's relaxed heading into the clash.

"Let's be clear. It's one thing to be nervous, another thing to be anxious, and yet another is to be excited," he said.

"We've all been in sports. We all get butterflies in our tummy so to speak. But this is something that we can control. I'm not overcome by it. And calm is power. If you are at ease, you can think clearly. You can be very clear about things. And I have to be clear that I'm very calm. I am usually calm in these moments."