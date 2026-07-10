FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Mbappe tops Messi (again), breaks multiple records; Mbappe, Dembele first since Ronaldo, Rivaldo

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off its quarterfinal stage with a blockbuster clash, and France ran out 2-0 winners over Morocco, setting up a potential semifinal against either Spain or Belgium.

As has now become customary, Kylian Mbappé was as the heart of France's victory despite missing a first-half penalty - scoring a goal on the hour mark before assisting Ousmane Dembélé six minutes later as Didier Deschamp's side cruised to a dominant win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 9:

France 2 - 0 Morocco

1.87

France's xG of 1.87 was the most by a team who've failed to score in the first half of a 2026 World Cup match.

2

A large part of that, of course, included the penalty that was saved. Including shoot-outs, Yassine Bounou has only been beaten by two out of nine penalties he's faced at the World Cup (saved four, three missed the target). In fact, the four he has saved is the joint most by a goalkeeper since 1966 (incl. shoot-outs).

2

In the end, it was academic, of course. There's only been four occasions in the last 60 years a player has scored, assisted and missed a penalty in a World Cup match. Two have been in the last three days: Lionel Messi vs Egypt, Kylian Mbappé vs Morocco.

3

This is the third time Mbappé has scored and assisted in the same World Cup game. The only player with more such games over the last 60 years is... Messi (5).

3

France have now reached the semifinals for a third consecutive World Cup (2018, 2022, 2026). They are only the third nation ever to do this, after Germany (4 from 2002-2014 and 3 from 1982-1990) and Brazil (3 from 1994-2002).

This is France's eighth World Cup semifinal, tying Brazil for second most all-time. Only Germany (12) have more.

5

Ousmane Dembele scored his fifth career FIFA World Cup goal today. All of them, in fact, have come in this edition (did not score in 2018 & 2022).

6

Much ado about nothing -- France have now won six World Cup matches that have been officiated by Argentinian referees, the most of any nation in history.

8

Mbappé now has 8 goals in this World Cup, overtaking Lionel Messi for top spot in the Golden Boot standings again, based on assist tiebreaker (Mbappé has 3 assists to Messi's 1).

8

Kylian Mbappé has scored the winning goal in eight FIFA World Cup matches, now the outright most of any player in history.

8 & 5

Mbappé (8) and Dembélé (5) are the first pair of teammates with 5+ goals each in a single World Cup since Ronaldo (8) and Rivaldo (5) did it in 2002 for Brazil.

MB Media/Getty Images

23

In fact, Mbappé, Dembélé and Michael Olise now have 23 goal involvements so far in this tournament. That's three more than the three Rs, Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho, for Brazil in 2002 when they won it all.

10+

Mbappé is the first player since 1966 to have 10+ goal contributions in two separate World Cups (10 in 2022. 11* in 2026)

11

In fact, his 11 goal contributions in this edition is the most in a single tournament since Gerd Müller (13) in 1970.

14

With his goal and sssist, Mbappé has 14 goal contributions in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage, tied with Lionel Messi for the most in the last 60 years.

15

Mbappé was on a streak of 15 consecutive penalties/spot-kicks converted in a row for the France national team. This is his first failure from the spot with Les Bleus since a missed shootout penalty against Switzerland at EURO 2020

18

Aged 18 years and 280 days, Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi became the second-youngest player to play in a FIFA World Cup quarter-final. The youngest, of course, is Pelé in 1958 for Brazil vs Wales (17 years, 239 days)

20

Mbappé now has 20 career World Cup goals, second most in history behind Lionel Messi (21).

20

This was Mbappé's 20th World Cup match under Didier Deschamps, an absolute record for a player with the same coach.

45

France now have 45 World Cup wins, tied for fourth most with Italy. Only Brazil (79), Germany (70) and Argentina (52) have more.

101

Mbappé is the first player to be involved in 100+ goals for the France national team (64 goals, 37 assists).

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.