FA reviewing incident after police called to England media centre

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The Football Association will review an incident that took place at England's Kansas City media centre on Thursday when a man walked in carrying a wrench, resulting in a call to the local authorities.

Thomas Tuchel's side are preparing for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal against Norway ahead of flying from the Midwest to Miami, Florida, on the eve of the game.

England trained on Thursday around lunchtime at Swope Soccer Village, which is around half a mile from their media centre, hosted in a community building.

The session meant no member of the England player or coaching staff was on the scene when a man, who appeared in distress, entered the media centre carrying a wrench.

The individual was ushered out of the room and dealt with by local police, with the FA now set to review the incident.

England hope to return to their Kansas City facilities next week ahead of a World Cup semifinal against Argentina or Switzerland.

The team is coming up against a Norway side led by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who has seven goals so far at this year's World Cup.

England captain Harry Kane has scored six goals during the tournament, with the Three Lions unbeaten across five games so far in North America.

Information from PA was used in this report.