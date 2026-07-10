World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as France ease into semifinals - July 10

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We are well and truly at the business end of the World Cup, and after France eased past Morocco to become the first team to make the semifinals, you can follow all the latest updates throughout the day right here, with ESPN.

Didier Deschamps' side will face either Spain or Belgium, with the two sides facing off at 8 p.m. BST tonight.

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- Mbappé, France lethal vs. Morocco in reaching World Cup semifinals

Second-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé proved the difference for France on Thursday, with Deschamps' side always looking in control despite Mbappé's missed penalty in the first half.

Morocco offered very little, in truth, although the young North African side may well return stronger in four years' time when the likes of Ayoub Bouaddi have established themselves.

Spain are favourites to join France in one of the semifinals. They got off to an unconvincing start when they drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opening group game, but came racing back with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and a 1-0 victory against Uruguay to top Group H.

They brushed Austria aside in the round of 32 before overcoming their biggest challenge yet -- Portugal -- thanks to a late winner from Mikel Merino.

Belgium, meanwhile, drew their first two games against Egypt and Iran, respectively, before thrashing New Zealand to finish atop Group G.

Rudi Garcia's side looked down and out in the round of 32 when they found themselves 2-0 down against Senegal with five minutes to play, but pulled off one of the comebacks of the tournament to win 3-2 in extra time.

In the round of 16, they brushed aside co-hosts the United States after Folarin Balogun's suspension had itself been controversially suspended.

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