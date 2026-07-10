Jürgen Klopp reveals Kylian Mbappé, Liverpool talks on private jet before PSG move

Jones: Mbappé 'on a mission' to leave his mark on 2026 World Cup (0:47)

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Jürgen Klopp has revealed the lengths Liverpool went to in an attempt to sign Kylian Mbappé in 2017, citing talks on a private jet in the "most expensive non-transfer" the club were involved in.

Mbappé was just 18 years old, starring at Monaco, when Europe's top clubs courted him nine years ago -- and Liverpool, a team the France star's mother supporters, were contenders.

Klopp revealed ahead of France's World Cup quarterfinal against Morocco on Thursday, where Mbappé scored again in another win, the lengths the Premier League side went to to sign him before the forward eventually chose Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Liverpool boss Klopp, on punditry duty with Magenta TV, said "it was the most expensive non-transfer that we [Liverpool] invested in," stating that an entourage flew from Blackpool to Nice to meet Mbappé.

Jürgen Klopp and Kylian Mbappé caught up after France's 2-0 win against Morocco on Thursday. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

He said Mbappe's whole family got on board the "private jet, with five rooms."

"Liverpool really pulled out all the stops," he added. "We just flew in circles, talked with the family, and had a delicious meal. We weren't allowed to be seen.

"We flew in circles -- it was great -- and then he went to Paris!"

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Mbappé joined PSG on loan in a deal with an option for the move to become permanent for 180m euros (£153m). He left to join Real Madrid in 2024.

Back in 2022, Mbappé revealed his talks with Liverpool but said he only seriously considered PSG and Real Madrid.

"I talked to Liverpool because it's the favourite club of my mum, my mum loves Liverpool. I don't know why, you will have to ask her.

"It's a good club and we met them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It's a big club. Of course, it was between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the end."