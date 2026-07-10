Nico O'Reilly wary of Erling Haaland 'mind games' ahead of England-Norway World Cup quarterfinal

Haaland: All the pressure is on England in quarterfinal (1:13)

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Nico O'Reilly has said that Erling Haaland is playing mind games by saying England are "clear favourites" to win their World Cup quarterfinal with Norway.

O'Reilly will come up against his Manchester City teammate in Saturday's match in Miami -- a clash Haaland says England should expect to win.

Keeping Haaland quiet will be key to that, but O'Reilly knows there is more to the Scandinavians, who are in the quarterfinals of the World Cup

Asked about the striker's comments, he said: "Yeah, mind games.

"But they're a good team as well. They've showed that throughout the whole tournament.

"It's not just certain players that we need to worry about.

"They're good collectively, and it's going to be a good game."

Nico O'Reilly spoke to the media on Thursday. (Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images)

He continued: "Erling's Erling. We all know what he's like. He can score goals. He's dangerous in the box, and he's a real threat. But they need to get him the ball in first. A lot goes into it.

"I think keeping Erling quiet gives us a real chance to win the game.

"We know the threat he can cause -- unbelievable striker, world class and he showed that throughout the tournament, scoring every game he's played in."

Bukayo Saka will also come up against a club teammate in the shape of Martin Ødegaard, who was a key player in Arsenal's run to the Premier League title.

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The midfielder has also been integral to Norway's success.

"I spoke to him briefly, but yeah, we're both really focused," Saka said.

"We know how much of a big opportunity it is for our countries and, yeah, I'm looking forward to the game."