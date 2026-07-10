Police officer injured, arrests made amid London disorder after France beat Morocco

A police officer was injured and four people were arrested after violent disorder broke out in London following France's 2-0 win against Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinal on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were initially called to Edgware Road after a group of people gathered and blocked traffic before the incident escalated, with bottles thrown and fireworks set off.

Footage shared on social media showed officers in riot gear forming lines across the road as bottles and other objects were thrown. One clip appeared to show an injured person being treated on the ground behind police vehicles.

The Metropolitan Police said one officer was taken to hospital with a head injury after it was believed he had been struck by a glass bottle. He has since been released from hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told ESPN: "One officer has been injured, and four people have been arrested following disorder in Edgware Road.

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"Officers were initially called after a group of people congregated in the road and blocked traffic. The incident then escalated with the group throwing bottles and setting off fireworks. As a result, further officers were deployed to the area.

"One officer was taken to hospital for head injuries, it is believed he had been hit by a glass bottle. He has now been released from hospital and no other injuries were reported. Officers remained in the area and made four arrests for violent disorder, with the group dispersing and the road re-opened from around 01:00hrs.

"We will not tolerate such disorder on our streets, or attacks on our officers. A police presence will remain in the area overnight and we will be reviewing CCTV and video footage circulating on social media to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice."

The disorder followed France's victory over Morocco in Boston, secured by second-half goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.