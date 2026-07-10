Transfer rumors, news: Man United, Newcastle eye Nottingham Forest's Williams

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Manchester United and Newcastle United are eying Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams, while Arsenal push forward with a deal for Club Brugge attacker Christos Tzolis.

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Neco Williams played all but one game for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last season as they won their battle to stave off relegation. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

- Manchester United and Newcastle United are interested in Nottingham Forest full back Neco Williams, reports the BBC. Both clubs are believed to have registered their interest in the 25-year-old Wales international, while Forest are hopeful of warding them off by signing him to an improved contract at The City Ground. Williams played in 37 of 38 Premier League matches last season, and demonstrated his versatility by playing on both sides of the defence.

- Arsenal are set to push forward with an approach for Club Brugge attacking midfielder Christos Tzolis, according to The Sun. The Gunners are reported to have identified the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Besiktas-linked Leandro Trossard, and they are closing in on an agreement worth around £35 million. Tzolis previously played in the Premier League during a spell with Norwich City in the 2021-22 campaign. A move for him isn't expected to impact Arsenal's pursuit of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, who remains one of their top priorities.

- Manchester United are lining up a move for AS Roma midfielder Manu Koné, TEAMtalk reports. The 25-year-old is believed to be emerging as a key option for United, who have identified him as a better fit for manager Michael Carrick's squad than Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga. It is said that an offer worth around £50 million would be required to land Kone, but there is potential competition for him emerging from Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City after all clubs were contacted by his representatives.

- Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, and Manchester City are among several clubs keen on free agent center back Elijah Upson, according to the Daily Mail. Upson, 18, is the son of former Premier League defender Matthew Upson, and he recently left Tottenham Hotspur after turning down a professional contract offer, ending an 11-year spell at the club. It is reported that he will take his time before deciding his next move after visiting the Gunners' training ground, while Everton, Borussia Dortmund, and Monaco are also interested in his signature.

Liverpool and Arsenal remain in talks with Lille regarding a deal for midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Football Insider. It is believed that both clubs have informed the Ligue 1 side that they would be willing to include a one-season loan-back clause in any potential move, but any deal for the 18-year-old Morocco international is still expected to require an offer worth close to £100 million. The Reds are said to see Bouaddi as a potential replacement for Inter Milan-linked Curtis Jones, though several top clubs including Manchester City are reportedly also monitoring the situation.

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Other rumors

- Juventus striker Jonathan David intends to stay put at the club despite not being in their plans for next season. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Free agent midfielder Luka Modric is closing in on signing a one-year deal to return to AC Milan. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Manchester United are in advanced talks with goalkeeper Karl Darlow after he left Leeds United at the end of his contract. Reports say the move could potentially be confirmed on Friday. (The Sun)

- Wrexham are interested in Everton goalkeeper Mark Travers. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is open to a switch to Inter Milan, but the Reds are demanding a transfer offer worth €40 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero is attracting interest from clubs in LaLiga and Serie A. He was previously linked with Atlético Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Freiburg and Switzerland international attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi has agreed personal terms with Newcastle, who are closing in on a £49 million deal to sign him. (Sky Sports)

- Borussia Dortmund see FC Koln winger Said El-Mala as a potential replacement for Barcelona-linked Karim Adeyemi, but they would want to negotiate a lower fee than the €50 million valuation. (Florian Plettenberg)

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- AC Milan are looking at Strasbourg right back Guela Doue. (Nicolo Schira)

- Tottenham Hotspur are interested in reuniting with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. (Tuttosport)

- Crystal Palace and Fulham have joined Leeds in the race for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. (Ben Jacobs)

- Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic is on the radar of two clubs in the Premier League. An offer of €40 million would be required to land him. (Nicolo Schira)

- Aston Villa could challenge Leeds in the race for Parma and Japan international goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. (TEAMtalk)

- Sheffield United are exploring a move to sign former Everton defender Seamus Coleman on a free transfer, and he has accepted an invite to train with them. (Daily Mail)