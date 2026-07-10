England have Marc Guéhi, Declan Rice fitness concerns before Norway World Cup quarterfinal - sources

Haaland: All the pressure is on England in quarterfinal (1:13)

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Marc Guéhi has emerged as an injury concern ahead of England's World Cup quarterfinal against Norway after suffering a hamstring issue, sources have told ESPN.

Guéhi, a key man in Thomas Tuchel's backline, completed the round-of-16 game against Mexico but sources said the Manchester City defender has been nursing hamstring pain this week, and he missed training on Thursday.

England head to Miami to continue preparations for their crunch quaterfinal on Friday, and if Guéhi misses training again in Florida, he will be a major doubt to start at centre-back on Saturday.

John Stones and Dan Burn both came off the bench in the thrilling 3-2 win at the Azteca, and provide options as replacements.

Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice have both been struggling with fitness concerns this week. Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Tuchel is also sweating over the fitness of Declan Rice, who missed a second successive training session on Thursday due to a bug. The Arsenal midfielder has also been struggling with hamstring and back pain during the tournament.

The England head coach is optimistic both Guéhi and Rice will be fit for Norway, sources said.

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In better news for England, Reece James is in contention to start Saturday's game after returning to full training.

James, absent since England's 0-0 draw with Ghana in the group stage, could slot straight back in at right-back, particularly as replacement Jarell Quansah is suspended for two games.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton was used in this report.