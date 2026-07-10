Jorge Jesus named Portugal coach, would welcome Cristiano Ronaldo back

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Newly named Portugal coach Jorge Jesus said on Friday that there is still room on the team for star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and the only player to score in six World Cups, could not help Portugal get past the round of 16 at this World Cup, despite scoring three goals.

After Portugal were eliminated by Spain, the 41-year-old announced his retirement from World Cup play but did not close the door on appearing for the national team again.

Jesus, who on Friday signed a four-year contract with Portugal to run through the 2030 World Cup, said he would welcome Ronaldo back to the national team.

"I haven't spoken to Cris yet. He will never be a problem for the national team or for me,[ said Jesus. "As for the controversy, everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

"When the time comes to make a decision, I will speak with Cris and with everyone else individually. Cris is a symbol of Portugal. He will go down in history. It has been a great pleasure working with him. He is incredibly easy to work with.

"I need to speak with him to find out what he wants to do. He has always told me that he wants to finish his career at Al Nassr. If he is in a position to be called up, I will do so."

The 71-year-old Jesus was unveiled on Friday afternoon at Portugal's Football Federation (FPF) headquarters in Lisbon.

"I'm 71, but I feel 50 because I'm healthy. I train every day -- an hour or two. It's going to be a tough challenge, but I'm convinced we'll win.

"Age doesn't matter. Look at Cris. Under me, he used to cover 8 kilometers per match, reaching speeds above 25 km per hour. He played when I felt it was necessary. Sometimes I wouldn't even name him to the bench.

"Still on the subject of Cris, he played in 31 of 50 games last year. I substituted him 16 times and there were never any problems. I have a big advantage here because 12 of the players called up for the World Cup have already worked with me."

Jorge Jesus succeeds Spaniard Roberto Martínez, who departed after his contract expired following Portugal's elimination from the World Cup.

The Portuguese manager was available after leaving Al Nassr in May having guided the team to the Saudi Pro League title.

Jorge Jesus is looking forward to his first experience guiding a national team in his 36-year coaching career.

"Today we start down a new path. Welcome to the national team Mr. Jorge Jesus," the Portugal federation said in a statement.

Jorge Jesus replaces Roberto Martínez. (Photo by Fayez NURELDINE / AFP via Getty Images)

Jorge Jesus fit the profile the FPF were looking for.

He has already coached Portugal stars Cristiano Ronaldo and João Félix at Al Nassr.

He also knows Portuguese football well having guided 11 clubs in Portugal, including giants Benfica, whom he led to 10 trophies.

Jorge Jesus has also had success abroad.

He is considered the most successful coach of Flamengo, having steered the Brazilian giants to five major trophies from June 2019 to July 2020.

He also led Saudi side Al Hilal to the domestic treble in the 2023-24 campaign.

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Portugal were in a hurry to appoint a new manager and move on from their World Cup disappointment.

The 2025 Nations League winners struggled to show their best form and lost out on a spot in the quarterfinal following a 1-0 defeat to Spain in the round of 16.

Jorge Jesus' first game in charge will be on Sept. 24 when Portugal take on Wales in the Nations League Group D opener.

Jesus said on Friday: "I've already coached two [Ronaldo at Al Nassr and Neymar at Al Hilal] of the three best players in the world, but I'm not going for the third [Lionel Messi]. I told Neymar: 'Finish'.

"I'm proud to be Portuguese and for the opportunity that I've been given. I have the opportunity to coach one of the best national teams in the world-and, on top of that, my own national team. I'm a proud Portuguese, and now I'll be coaching 11 million people. The Portuguese have filled me with pride at the World Cup."