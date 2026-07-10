Monaco chief casts doubt on Paul Pogba's future: 'Maybe he'll leave, maybe he'll stay'

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Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro has acknowledged that Paul Pogba could leave this summer, saying that the club's expectations were not met during the World Cup winner's first season.

Pogba joined the Ligue 1 side in June 2025 after serving an 18-month doping ban.

The former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder signed a two-year contract but Scuro has cast doubt on if the second year of the deal will be fulfilled.

Pogba made just six appearances last season, five of which were off the bench.

Paul Pogba's Monaco future is in doubt according to the club's CEO. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images.

Injuries have plagued the midfielder in the last 12 months. He did not make his Monaco debut until last November, despite joining in the summer, while a calf issue saw him miss another month of action.

"Maybe he'll leave, yes, maybe he'll stay here, yes," Scuro told a news conference.

"That's [Pogba's future] a very complicated subject because we have a lot of respect for Paul. For the person first of all.

"When he first arrived here he was very positive, he worked, he helped the young players. But the truth is that the project didn't go well last season. When we started this project during the summer, the expectations that we had were different to what happened.

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"I think now, we must be fair to him, look at his preparation every week, to see how he has progressed, his physical level, his technical level. And after, that will be a decision for the coach. If the coach decides to give him game time or not.

"That depends completely on performances. We have the summer to see what Paul's level will be.

"With Paul, the relationship has always been open, transparent. If, at a certain time, the player's objectives and the club's are different, we have to talk and find a solution.

"Performance will give all the answers we need."