Michael Edwards leaves Liverpool ownership role

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Michael Edwards was much lauded during his time as sporting director at Anfield. (Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Liverpool are facing a period of significant behind-the-scenes upheaval following the departure of Michael Edwards, the chief executive officer of football for owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

Edwards, who served as sporting director under Jürgen Klopp until 2022, returned to FSG in 2024, with a view to lead the ownership's operation to acquire a second club. However, with no discernible progress on that front, Edwards has tendered his resignation and will depart immediately despite having one year left on his contract.