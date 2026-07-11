Jordan Pickford breaks Peter Shilton's record for most England World Cup appearances

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Jordan Pickford has broken the record for most England World Cup appearances after starting Saturday's quarterfinal against Norway.

In playing in his 18th World Cup game, the Everton goalkeeper has pulled clear of Peter Shilton, with whom he shared the record.

This is Pickford's third World Cup campaign, having also featured in 2018 and 2022.

Jordan Pickford has broken England's World Cup appearance record. Getty

He was part of England's run to the semifinals in Russia before starting when Gareth Southgate's side reached the last eight in Qatar.

He has subsequently kept hold of the number one shirt under Thomas Tuchel, starting all five of England's World Cup matches during the current run.

Shilton, another goalkeeper, also featured in three World Cup campaigns as he lined out in Spain 1982, Argentina 1986 and Italia '90.

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As well as setting England's World Cup record, Pickford has now featured in 30 consecutive major tournament matches when factoring in the Euros.

Current England captain Harry Kane is just one game behind his goalkeeper, the Norway clash allowing the striker to draw level with Shilton on 17 appearances.