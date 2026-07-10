South African FA say Hugo Broos remains in his role despite exit reports

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The South African Football Association (SAFA) have denied that Hugo Broos has left his role as head coach.

Belgian publication Voetbalnieuws reported this week that 74-year-old Broos had described the decision to bring his five-year stint in charge to an end following the World Cup round-of-32 exit as "irreversible."

They had quoted Broos as implying that SAFA president Danny Jordaan was considering another role for him. The association did not explicitly deny this, or make any direct comment on Broos' future, but they said in a statement on Friday that he remains head coach.

"The South African Football Association (SAFA) has dismissed claims that mentor Hugo Broos has left his role as the head coach of the South African senior men's national team," their statement said.

Hugo Broos led Bafana Bafana to the World Cup round of 32. Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

"Broos remains as the head coach of Bafana Bafana and reports claiming the contrary are completely false. It is not the first time that the Belgian mentor is being linked to an exit shortly after the South African senior men's national team has performed well at an international tournament. In March 2024 Broos was said to be joining the Tunisian national team a few weeks after Bafana Bafana had won bronze at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

"Broos returned with the team from the 2026 FIFA World Cup a few days ago after making history in the global showpiece currently underway in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada. Bafana Bafana qualified for the second round of the tournament for the first time ever after beating South Korea 1-0 in the last group match in Monterrey, Mexico.

"The coach is currently at home in Belgium and will return to South Africa later this month."

Broos had been due to exit his role after the World Cup, but had hinted during the tournament that he was open to staying on as head coach beyond the end of his contract.

The Belgian mentor has spoken openly about considering leaving his role at prior points in his tenure. However, he ultimately stayed and led Bafana to third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was held belatedly in early 2024 in Ivory Coast. Despite some former Bafana players questioning his tactics in recent months, his popularity in South Africa was ultimately served further by a World Cup campaign that ended in a round of 32 loss to Canada.

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Another fan favourite -- former Bafana boss Pitso Mosimane -- is widely reported to be among the frontrunners to take the job going forward.

Mosimane had an ill-fated stint in charge from 2010-2012, which saw Bafana fail to qualify for AFCON 2012. However, he redeemed his image by leading Mamelodi Sundowns to their first ever CAF Champions League title in 2016 before winning two more with Egypt's Al Ahly.

The 61-year-old was most recently with Iran's Esteghlal and left in January 2025, having also had coaching stints in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.