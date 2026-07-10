Álvarez's return could be Argentina's antidote to their Messi dependency

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And so the last non-European side left standing in the FIFA World Cup face a rare meeting with European opposition in Saturday's quarterfinal -- with another two opponents from the Old World ahead if they are to retain their crown.

Four years ago, Argentina overcame France on a penalty shootout to become world champions in Qatar, and then went three and a half years without coming up against another European side. Their final warmup match before this tournament was a comfortable win over Iceland, and Austria were dispatched with similar ease in the group phase, but now things are more serious.

Switzerland might not be the most glamorous opponents for Saturday's showdown in Kansas City, but they are organized, patient and carry a threat on the break -- an awkward rival against whom it is not easy to look stylish. Lionel Messi will be under no illusions. He will surely recall the round-of-16 clash with the Swiss at Brazil 2014, when Argentina were taken all the way to the wire before snatching a 1-0 win in the closing stages of extra time.

He and his colleagues will be well aware that if they are to avoid another close call, they'll need to raise their game.

A sense of celebration has hung over Argentina ever since Qatar, all through Conmebol's long World Cup qualification campaign, even through their Copa América win two years ago, certainly through the friendlies of the past few months and into the group games of this tournament. It has all often felt like an extended lap of honor, not only in commemoration of landing their third World Cup, but even more in appreciation of the closing stages of Messi's remarkable career.

Even into the second half of last Friday's knockout game against Cape Verde, it all felt like a team on cruise control, playing their way through an exhibition match. And then they suddenly found themselves in a tight spot, forced to dig themselves out of trouble.

Cape Verde sparked Argentina into life, an exercise that did them a power of good in Tuesday's last-16 tie against Egypt, where they put in perhaps their best performance of the competition -- and even so, found themselves two goals down. They were behind for the first time in 17 tournament matches, since that shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture in Qatar 2022. The hole in which they found themselves was much deeper than against Cape Verde but, amid controversy and in exhilarating style, Argentina were able to dig themselves out once more.

This type of victory is undoubtedly good for morale, but it cannot go on forever. After two dramatic 3-2 triumphs over African opposition, Argentina will almost certainly have to be more efficient against the Europeans who lie ahead.

So where can they improve?

The work of Julián Álvarez will be vital in taking some of Argentina's creative burden off the shoulders of Lionel Messi. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Defense has always been a concern. Four years ago, Argentina buckled under pressure in knockout rounds against Australia, Netherlands and France, but there has been no significant change in personnel. Coach Lionel Scaloni has looked at a number of younger defenders, but none have convinced. Indeed, he may even be tempted to turn back the clock against the Swiss.

Center back Lisandro Martínez was at fault for both goals conceded to Egypt, and arguably could have done better with the first one from Cape Verde. The ease with which he was beaten in the air against Egypt may well be a concern. Scaloni could give him a vote of confidence, or could choose to bring back the old warhorse Nicolás Otamendi to face an opponent who will surely test Argentina's ability to defend crosses.

Perhaps an even bigger worry is the team's vulnerability on the counterattack, which cost them one goal -- and very nearly two -- against the Egyptians. Indeed, just before the late winner, holding midfielder Leandro Paredes snapped in with a tackle when it seemed that Argentina were about to be overrun once more. Scaloni will be paying plenty of attention to this aspect of his team's play, trying to ensure that they're better positioned but also, crucially, that as soon as they lose possession, they immediately put pressure on the Swiss and stop the counter at its source.

And what if Messi has an off day? Going into the tournament, there was a suspicion that Argentina's No. 10 would be nursed along, that Messi would not play every minute of every game. He came off some 15 minutes before the end of the Algeria game, and against Jordan only made an appearance for the final half hour, but he was forced to stay for the full 120 against Cape Verde and was there right to the end of the drama against Egypt. Will he pay a price for this? And what will Argentina do should he fall short of his own peerless standards?

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Scaloni will feel that his team have been prepared for such an eventuality. Two years ago, it is arguable that they even improved after Messi went off injured in the Copa América final against Colombia. He was also absent from perhaps the finest performance of the entire glorious Scaloni reign: the 4-1 massacre of Brazil in Buenos Aires last March.

That match was an illustration of the importance of Julián Álvarez, who became first choice alongside Messi in the course of the Qatar 2022 campaign, and in the subsequent years even has a claim to be considered Argentina's most potent attacking weapon. Until this tournament.

After a grueling season with Atlético Madrid, Álvarez turned up with an ankle problem, and was not risked in Argentina's warmup matches. He has been brought back slowly in this campaign, where he is striving for top sharpness. The signs are promising. He started the Egypt game and was only taken off in the closing stages after producing his best performance yet.

Álvarez gives the team rhythm. A striker with the soul of a midfielder, he does the running that is required from Messi's partner up top, combines well and carries a goal threat.

If Argentina are to overcome Saturday's European challenge -- and the next two after that -- they will need Álvarez to be at his very best.