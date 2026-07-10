Real Madrid to face Fiorentina Aug. 1 in José Mourinho return

Militao can't wait to have 'one of the best' Mourinho at Real Madrid (1:18)

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Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said he is "on a mission" as he completed his first day Friday at Valdebebas to continue planning the 2026-27 season.

Madrid, who kick off preseason on Monday, announced they will play Fiorentina in a friendly in Klagenfurt, Austria, on Aug. 1, in what will be Mourinho's first game back.

"I have great confidence and a strong feeling that I love this club," Mourinho, 63, told Real Madrid TV on Friday. "Words are not enough because this feels like a mission."

José Mourinho completed his first official day at Real Madrid on Friday. Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Mourinho returns to Madrid with the task of getting the team back on track after back-to-back trophyless seasons under first Carlo Ancelotti and then Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa.

"It's not about worrying about myself or whether I'll win a lot or a little," he said. "I'm here to help everyone become better: players, staff... Creating a culture of work, responsibility, ambition, and something I know well -- responsibility and the honor of working for Real Madid.

"I really like this concept. It's not about working at Real Madrid; it's about working for Real Madrid. And it's with this mission-driven spirit that I am here."

Madrid have been busy in the summer transfer window signing Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.

"We are working a lot," Mourinho said.

"It's not like I arrived here today and everything starts now. We've been working hard for a long time with the club's structure at different levels. Today has basically been about arriving and 'checking' everything that has been done and what we still need to do."

The Portuguese coach was last in charge of Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning one LaLiga title, a Copa del Rey and a Supercopa. He also reached three Champions League semifinals.

Since he was last at the Bernabéu he has coached Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Fenerbahçe and Benfica.

As part of their preseason, Madrid will also take on newly promoted La Liga side, Deportivo La Coruña, in the Teresa Herrera Trophy on Aug. 12.