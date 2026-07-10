England's Niamh Charles completes transfer to Man City from Chelsea

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England defender Niamh Charles has joined Women's Super League champions Manchester City on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old makes the move after a six-year spell at Chelsea, where she lifted 12 domestic trophies, and becomes Andree Jeglertz's second signing of the summer after England forward Beth Mead.

Charles has also won 34 caps for England and was part of the Lionesses' triumph at the 2025 Euros, where she scored a penalty in their shootout against Spain in the Switzerland final.

"I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started," said Charles.

"I've seen from the outside and obviously played against City over the past few years, they've had great success this year and I think what they're building as a team, the players and the staff, it's something I wanted to be a part of.

"It suits me and fits me, the culture we're building and the style of play. I just think it's the perfect fit and hopefully we can have some good times together."

The attacking full-back said she was looking forward to playing alongside England team-mate Lauren Hemp and WSL Golden Boot winner Khadija "Bunny" Shaw.

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She added: "I'm not young any more, but I would like to think my best years are ahead and I really want to spend them here and hopefully I can produce my very best. I want to be getting better every day and this is the environment to help me do that."

City's director of football Therese Sjogran agreed, saying: "To add a player of Niamh's ability and experience to our squad after the success of last season is a huge positive.

"We're all excited to see what she can bring to the squad in the coming season and, despite everything she's already achieved in the game, firmly believe her best years are still to come."