Spain vs. Belgium LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates from quarterfinal clash in Los Angeles

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Spain take on Belgium in the second quarterfinal of the 2026 World Cup and you can follow all of the action from Los Angeles with ESPN.

The winners will take on France in the first semifinal on Tuesday after Les Bleus comfortably dispatched of Morocco on Thursday night.

- Spain vs. Belgium at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

Spain have so far been faultless in defence, keeping clean sheets in every single one of their matches to date.

But their attack has not fired as it did during their successful Euro 2024 campaign, with Lamine Yamal returning from injury and not hitting the same levels we saw at Barcelona for much of last season.

The 2010 World Champions failed to score against Cape Verde to open up their campaign and scored just once in the wins over Uruguay and Portugal.

They did manage to score four against Saudi Arabia and put three past Austria but their most impressive feat so far is clearly their defensive fortitude.

Belgium meanwhile have gradually improved as the tournament has gone on, with disappointing draws against Egypt and Iran being followed by an important 5-1 win over New Zealand.

Then, when all hope appeared to be lost at 2-0 down against Senegal, two late goals from Romelu Lukaku and Youri Tielemans took the game to extra time and it was the Aston Villa midfielder who then scored a 125th minute penalty deep in extra time to secure a famous comeback win.

The round of 16 was anything but tense, as Belgium put in a totally dominant performance to beat the United States 4-1.