Vinícius Júnior says sorry to Brazil fans after World Cup 'disappointment'

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Vinícius Júnior has apologised to Brazil's supporters and admitted feeling an "enormous" sense of frustration following the country's elimination from the World Cup by Norway.

A brace from Erling Haaland sent Carlo Ancelotti's team home at the round-of-16 stage and meant Brazil's wait for a sixth World Cup will last at least 28 years.

The team was beset by injuries with several key attacking players such as Rodrygo and Estêvão missing the tournament and Raphinha and Lucas Paquetá picking up issues during the World Cup campaign.

Vinicius was under pressure to step up in their absence and largely did so as he scored four goals and contributed one assist in Brazil's five matches.

But he was unable to inspire the team to a win over Norway and said he needed "a few days to reflect" before sharing his thoughts on Brazil's exit.

Vinícius Júnior showed impressive form during the World Cup but couldn't prevent Brazil from being knocked out in the round of 16. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Almost four years later, I find myself thinking about what to write again after a World Cup disappointment," Vincius said in a post on Instagram.

"I have seen so many people of all ages supporting me and embracing our dream, and it would be unfair to remain silent. But I needed a few days to reflect.

"Wearing the national team jersey is the greatest pride of my life, and crashing out in the World Cup round of 16 is a feeling that is very hard to explain.

"I know how hard I prepared, how focused I was, and how much I wanted this for you all and for my family.

"The sense of frustration is enormous. We had a squad strong enough to go much further, and we didn't make it. I apologise, and I will fight for our dream of reaching the top of the world again."

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Brazil's early elimination from the World Cup will not change the country's Football Confederation's plans to continue with head coach Ancelotti.

"It is now up to us to emphasize the need for a cycle that proceeds normally, with a little more calmness; continuing our work with the coach through the 2030 World Cup while making the necessary adjustments," Brazil's national team coordinator Rodrigo Caetano said after the Norway game.

"May we have at least a minimum of tranquility to move forward and prepare for the next World Cup."