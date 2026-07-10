Barcelona near deal for Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi - sources

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Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Karim Adeyemi after a breakthrough in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, sources confirmed to ESPN.

ESPN revealed Thursday that Barça had made a first offer for the versatile Germany forward of around €20 million ($22.8m).

Dortmund knocked back that proposal, but the two clubs are now finalising an agreement which will be worth an initial €22m ($25m), with another €7m ($7.9m) due in possible add-ons.

The Bundesliga side will also be due a percentage of any profit Barça should make on any future transfer.

Barça expect to complete the deal in the coming days, with Adeyemi set to become the Spanish champions' second addition of the summer after the €70m ($78m) arrival of England winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

Sources have told ESPN that the signings of Adeyemi and Gordon are unrelated to Barça's pursuit of a No. 9, with the club still keen to sign Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski.

Barça coach Hansi Flick has previously worked with Adeyemi having given the attacker his Germany debut when he was in charge of the national team.

The 24-year-old joins the club as part of an attacking overhaul requested by Flick, as first revealed by ESPN in March.

Karim Adeyemi scored 10 goals last season. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

There have already been significant exits this summer. Veteran striker Lewandowski joined the Chicago Fire FC on a free transfer and Marcus Rashford returned to Manchester United after his loan spell, while Ferran Torres has moved into the final year of his contract and Roony Bardghji could leave.

Meanwhile, Barça have already completed the signing of Gordon and are now pushing on with their attempts to sign Adeyemi and Álvarez.

The trio of potential signings would complement a frontline that currently includes Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Torres.

Adeyemi offers versatility given he can play across the three attacking positions.

After making his name at Red Bull Salzburg, he joined Dortmund in 2022, where he has spent the last four seasons.

In 146 appearances for the German side, he has scored 36 goals, including 10 in 39 outings in all competitions last season.