Norway vs. England more than Harry Kane vs. Erling Haaland face-off - Ståle Solbakken

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Norway head coach Ståle Solbakken has said their opponents England have more pressure on them ahead of their World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday in Miami and added the game is more than just Harry Kane vs. Erling Haaland.

Norway defeated the Ivory Coast and Brazil in the knockout stages of the World Cup to tee up their quarterfinal with Thomas Tuchel's side in a sweltering Miami. This is Norway's first World Cup since 1998, and the first time they have reached the final eight of the competition.

England head to Miami off the back of their remarkable 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca, but have growing injury concerns with Marc Guéhi, Declan Rice and Reece James all battling to be available.

Despite England's growing injury list, Solbakken said he feels the bulk of the pressure is on Tuchel's side.

"England has more pressure than us, but we put more pressure on our performance," Solbakken said. "When the game has started, I don't think the players think about the pressure. It's 11 vs. 11 -- pressure is more about the talk beforehand.

"The whole nation has lived a good life in the last three weeks, you feel the emotions are really there and tomorrow is a Saturday game and it won't get any better than tomorrow."

Ståle Solbakken is hoping Erling Haaland can inspire his Norway team to a legendary World Cup victory over England. Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

His words echoed those used by Erling Haaland when he talked to the media on Thursday.

"I think there are some clear favourites out there, England is one of them and all of you should put every single pressure on the England lads," Haaland said.

Haaland has been in rich form for Norway this tournament, scoring seven goals, while Kane is on six for England. And when Solbakken was asked whether this match will boil down to who scores more goals -- Harry Kane or Haaland, Solbakken answered: "I think it's Norway vs. England but it's not a secret that Kane is England's number one match-winner and Erling is the same for us."

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The heat is expected to be a key factor in Saturday's game, with the temperature expected to hit around 34°C at kick-off.

Solbakken said he expects both teams therefore will try to keep the ball to conserve energy.

"We are training very lightly -- we haven't done much hard work," Solbakken said. "We have tactical sessions, but in a lower tempo. We haven't trained for longer periods, but it's about being fresh for tomorrow.

"There will be a game within the game to have the ball. Especially if the weather is like it is now. To chase the ball the whole time is very, very tiring. Both teams need to keep the ball, otherwise it will be a long, long game."