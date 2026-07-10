Spain vs. Belgium player ratings as Mikel Merino upstages Lamine Yamal World Cup quarterfinal

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It was no stroll for Spain as they saw off Belgium 2-1 to reach the World Cup semifinals, with Mikel Merino providing the winner from the bench late on as he pounced on Senne Lammens' goalkeeping error.

While the Spanish aren't yet fully firing on all cylinders they will be a formidable opponent for anyone given their defensive strength and star quality in attack.

ESPN rates Spain's individual performances.

Manager rating (out of 10)

Luis De La Fuente , 8 -- Credit once again is due for his introduction of Merino who continues to be something of a cheat code late in games. The same goes for his earlier changes as he looked to provide Spain with more cut and thrust.

Leaving out Pedri was a massive call prior to the game but Fabián Ruiz certainly repaid the faith right back.

The 65-year-old also didn't panic as Belgium stood strong, instead insisting Spain stuck to the task in the search for a winner -- and they found exactly that.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Unai Simón, 5 -- The goalkeeper wasn't his usual self in the first half, not only failing to save the only shot on target but he was also off with his long range passing. Simón's inability to connect with the outfield caused Spain lack their usual shift up the field. With Spain closing out the game, there was a rash charge out of his goal that nearly cost the team too.

RB Pedro Porro, 7 -- Extremely active, linking with the attack but also managing his defensive duties well by clamping down Jérémy Doku. Yamal's struggles in the first half allowed Porro to push up and he formed a key part of the attack.

CB Aymeric Laporte, 7 -- Wasn't overly tested defensively and the majority of the game was about him using his excellent passing range to open up the field. Then, following Simón's bizarre charge from goal, Laporte stepped in with a decisive interception.

CB Pau Cubarsí, 6 -- A mixed game as some of his passing was incisive, splitting the midfield lines. However, he suffered on the defensive side at times as Charles De Ketelaere beat him in the air for the leveller and he also collected a yellow after being outwitted by Kevin de Bruyne. In the second half he was much more composed.

LB Marc Cucurella, 7 -- Always looked to gallop forward when given the opportunity and held his width to help Spain stretch the pitch. Defensively he had little to do down his flank.

Mikel Merino celebrates scoring Spain's second goal against Belgium. David Ramos/Getty Images

CM Rodri, 8 -- Back to his best in places and was the heart of everything Spain did throughout the game. Kept it simple but at the same time imposed himself well.

CM Fabián Ruiz, 7 -- Certainly not as influential as Pedri with his passing but he did managed to pounce for the opener. Failed to get into the game second half and ended up being replaced by the man he came in for from the start, Pedri.

CM Dani Olmo, 6 -- Very bright in the early going but faded in the second half and was unable to find end product -- a key flaw in his game. Highly ineffective in the second half.

LW Álex Baena, 6 -- Good signs early on from the tricky attacking midfielder but he soon faded. Could've easily gone off at halftime but was eventually taken off before the half hour mark for Ferran Torres.

RW Lamine Yamal, 6 -- There was a real desire from Yamal to get on the ball and turn the game here. At times he showed his incredible ability, causing Belgium serious issues. However there was no real end product in the game and his disappointing World Cup -- by his standards -- continued. Delivered some good crosses including one that nearly ended up with Ferran but overall it was another letdown from the young superstar.

ST Mikel Oyarzabal, 5 -- Held up the ball well in the first half but didn't really get involved too much. Some nice touches here and there but ultimately failed to threaten Belgium as he should leading the line. Taken off despite Spain still searching for a goal which shows despite his efforts earlier in the tournament he's not the right man up top.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Harry How/Getty Images

CM Mikel Merino, 8 -- Match winner again. Spain's super sub continued his incredible exploits at the tournament and once again showed how heavily he can be relied upon.

CM Pedri, 6 -- Nothing overly impressive after coming on and looked to keep play moving when he could. Looked to open up the pitch when he could with his brilliant passing range. It will be interesting to see if he can win his place back for the semifinals.

ST Ferran Torres, 5 -- Looked to cause problems with his movement as error but was unable to find any end product.

LW Nico Williams, 5 -- Had a few touches but didn't get to drive at Belgium like he would've wanted.