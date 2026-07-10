Marseille's Mason Greenwood could opt for Fenerbahce or Atlético Madrid - sources

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Former Manchester United player Mason Greenwood, under contract with Marseille through 2029, has agreed deals with Fenerbahce and Atlético Madrid and will decide in the next two days between the two clubs, sources have told ESPN.

Sources have told ESPN that Greenwood, 24, would prefer to return to Madrid and play for Atlético. He used to live in the Spanish capital when he was playing for Getafe in the 2023-2024 season.

If a deal goes through, United would receive 35% of the transfer fee as well, as agreed in the deal with Marseille when the former England international joined the club in the south of France in the summer of 2024.

Mason Greenwood scored 23 goals across all competitions for Marseille this past season. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Fenerbahce and Greenwood have agreed a €42 million ($48m) plus bonuses deal with Marseille that would break down to €28m ($32m) for the Ligue 1 club and €14m ($16m) for United, sources told ESPN.

The offer from Atlético, meanwhile, is €45m ($51.3m) plus bonuses -- €29.3m ($33.4m) for Marseille and €15.7 ($18m) for United, sources told ESPN.

Both clubs have agreed personal terms with the former England international, between €7m ($8m) and €8m ($9m) net a year if he goes to Türkiye or between €5 ($5.7m) and €6 ($6.8m) million net a year if he chooses LaLiga.

AS Roma were also keen but could not offer similar conditions, the sources said.

Sources told ESPN two months ago that Greenwood caused tension at Marseille this season after he was late for team meetings and did not show up to sponsor events or French lessons. Sources also said he had fallen out with sporting director Medhi Benatia.

Greenwood scored 23 goals across all competitions for Marseille this past season.

Marseille signed him for more than €26m ($29.6m) in July 2024.