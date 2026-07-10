England given World Cup boost as Marc Guéhi, Declan Rice return to training ahead of Norway clash

McManaman: England should have too much quality for Norway (0:39)

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Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice handed England a fitness boost as they both trained ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal with Norway in Miami.

Sources told ESPN that Guéhi had picked up a hamstring injury, while Rice has been struck by a stomach bug following last weekend's win in Mexico.

However, they trained with the rest of the group at Inter Miami's training facilities on the eve of the last-eight tie.

Thomas Tuchel received further good news with Reece James also taking part as he recovers from a hamstring injury and he looks set to be available for the match.

Jordan Henderson was the only player to miss out as he begins his recovery from wrist surgery following his fall during the celebrations of the famous win at the Estadio Azteca.

Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice have been key in England's World Cup campaign. Maddie Meyer - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Henderson is in Miami with the squad in a supporting capacity.

England returned to Florida for the first time since their pre-tournament camp and felt the heat as they trained in 33°C heat which felt even hotter with the humidity.

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- Norway scouting report: What can England expect in their World Cup quarterfinal?

These are the conditions that they prepared for, having played indoors twice and in rainy weather for their other three games.