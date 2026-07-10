Super-sub Mikel Merino strikes late again to fire Spain into semifinals

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Spain substitute Mikel Merino was left lost for words after netting a late winner for the second game running as La Roja beat Belgium 2-1 to set up a World Cup semifinal with France.

Arsenal midfielder Merino came on in the 86th minute in Los Angeles and took just two minutes to fire home the decisive goal after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens had parried Pau Cubarsí's drive.

It was the second time this week Merino has been Spain's hero. He also netted a 91st-minute winner against Portugal in the round of 16 on Monday after coming on in the 85th minute.

"I don't even know what to say, I can't believe it myself," Merino told reporters after the game. "Doing it once, I thought it wouldn't happen again for a long time -- and here we are again.

"I believe in luck, but I don't think this is luck. It's about being prepared when you get on. So you shouldn't be surprised by me scoring in the last few minutes because when I get on the pitch I am ready.

"But it feels surreal to come on as a substitute and help the team with a goal in two consecutive matches. My teammates kept telling me: 'You're going to score again.' I always want to come on to help the team improve and contribute however I can."

It is the third time Merino has scored a match-winning goal at a major tournament for Spain. He also netted a 119th-minute winner against Germany in the quarterfinals at the last European Championships.

"I doubt it'll happen again," he added. "We will see what happens. We have two more matches to go [to win] the World Cup. Hopefully we can pull it off.

"I'm so lucky and privileged to be experiencing this with my parents, aunts and uncles every day. I'm at a very happy moment in my life."

Mikel Merino was Spain's late hero for the second straight match at the World Cup. Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente was full of praise for Merino's contribution once again.

"Mikel is incredible," he told reporters. "He has so many qualities. He could play in any position. We're lucky to have him. When we need him, he's always there."

Spain looked on course for a showdown with France when Fabián Ruiz, who came into the side for Pedri, gave them a first half lead.

However, Charles De Ketelaere's header drew Belgium level before the break and the Red Devils looked set to take the game to extra time after withstanding a wave of Spain attacks in the second half.

But Spain won the game late on when Manchester United's Lammens, who came on for the injured Thibaut Courtois in the 71st minute, pushed Cubarsí's shot straight into the path of Merino.

Spain now face France -- who they beat in the semifinals of the European Championships in 2024 and the UEFA Nations League in 2025 -- in Dallas on Tuesday for a spot in the final.

"It's one great team coming up against another," De la Fuente added. "It's fair to say both teams will be as worried as the other. We're going to work hard to knock them out. We've beaten them twice in a row."