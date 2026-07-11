Norway vs. England LIVE: World Cup 2026 updates as Harry Kane and Erling Haaland face off

McManaman: England should have too much quality for Norway (0:39)

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With expectations riding high at home, England take on Erling Haaland's Norway for a place in a World Cup semifinal, and you can follow live with ESPN.

The winner of Saturday's showdown in Miami will face either Argentina or Switzerland in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 15.

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England captured hearts and minds with their win at the Azteca in the round of 16 and raised belief that the country's 60 years of hurt might be about to come to an end.

Star men Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have scored all but one of England's goals in North America and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping they deliver again against a team boasting a big name of their own in Haaland.

There are ominous signs, though, in the fact that five of England's last six World Cup exits have come at the hands of European teams, including each of their last three.

Norway come into this game with their key players having played one game fewer than England's due to the fact they rested 10 of their starting XI for their last group game against France with qualification for the knockouts already secured.

The Scandinavians have also proved their ability to knock out one of the tournament's big teams when they swatted aside Brazil in the round of 16 for the most famous victory in Norway's history.

There's also the subplot of the Golden Boot race to consider with Kane (6) one behind Haaland (7). They trail Kylian Mbappé and Messi who lead the way with eight.