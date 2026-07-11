FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Merino makes World Cup history; Yamal-Cubarsi first since Pele-Altafini

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well into its quarterfinal stage and a superb all-European clash saw Spain beat Belgium 2-1 to set up a semifinal against France.

The two teams were locked level for much of the game after first-half goals from Fabián Ruiz and Charles De Ketelaere. Just as it seemed that the match was destined for extra-time, up popped super-sub Mikel Merino, scoring the winner in the 88th minute to send Spain through.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you best stats from the World Cup action on July 10:

Spain 2 - 1 Belgium

2

Spain reached the semifinal of the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in their history. The first time? When they won the tournament in 2010.

Spain have advanced in their last two World Cup quarterfinal appearances after failing to do so in their previous four.

9

Spain are unbeaten in nine World Cup knockout stage games since 2006 Rd of 16 vs France (7-2-0 W-D-L) Note: Games that go to penalties are officially recorded as draws.

36

Spain are on a 36-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (27-9-0 W-D-L); breaking the previous team record set in 2007-2009 and 2018-2021 (35).

1

Mikel Merino became the first-ever player with multiple knockout stage game winners as a substitute in FIFA World Cup history.

Merino also became the first player in the last 60 years to score two game-winning goals after 87 minutes in World Cup knock-out games.

2

Merino joined Álvaro Morata and Fernando Morientes as the only Spanish men to score multiple goals as substitutes at the World Cup - each with two goals.

Harry How/Getty Images

12

Belgium are now on a 12-game winless streak against Spain in all competitions (lost last six).

2

Spain became only the second team to start two teenagers (Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí) in a FIFA World Cup quarterfinal after Brazil vs Wales in 1958 (Pelé and Altafini).

6

Yamal made his sixth appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the most by a player in a WC aged 18 or younger.

7

Fabián Ruiz scored only the seventh international goal of his career.

649

Charles De Ketelaere's goal was the first goal conceded by Spain in World Cup play since the 2022 group stage vs Japan, ending a World Cup record of 649 consecutive minutes without conceding.

The previous longest streak in the FIFA World Cup belonged to Italy's Walter Zenga. He went 517 minutes without conceding until Argentina's Claudio Caniggia, who played his club football for Atalanta, scored against him. Curiously, Charles De Ketelaere plays his club football for Atalanta.

3

De Ketelaere has scored as many goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 (3) as he did in his 31 matches for Atalanta in the Serie A 2025-26 (3). The 25-year-old also tied Romelu Lukaku (3) for the most Knockout Stage goals in Belgium FIFA World Cup history (excluding 3rd-place game).

0 and 8

Belgium did not create a single chance after Charles De Ketelaere's goal in the 41st minute. Spain created eight chances from that point on.

11

Spain's 11 goals this tournament are tied for the nation's most in a single World Cup (also 1986). They have scored three more goals than in 2010, when they won the title.

8

Spain have conceded a tournament-best eight shots on goal so far (two today). It is tied for the fewest by a team with at least five games played in a single World Cup in the last 60 years. Brazil also conceded eight shots in five games in 2018, and this Spain vintage are the only team with 6+ games played to have conceded single-digit shots on goal against in that span (since 1966).

6

Spain are winning possession in the attacking third 6.33 times per 90 minutes at the 2026 World Cup. It is the sixth-highest rate of any team in the last 60 years at the World Cup.

Spain is led by Pedri (first - 1.89) and Lamine Yamal (third - 1.78) who are the two of the top three players to have won possession in the attacking third per 90 minutes at the 2026 World Cup (minimum 200 minutes played).

2 and 3

#2 Spain and #3 France advanced to the semifinals. This became the fifth time since 1994 that two of the top four FIFA ranked teams advanced to the semifinals. Looking ahead, each of the top four FIFA Ranked teams have never advanced to the semifinals in a World Cup since 1994. #1 Argentina and #4 England could advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

Information from ESPN's Global Research Team contributed to this report.