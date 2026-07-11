Harry Kane says Erling Haaland 'completely different player' than me

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Harry Kane played down comparisons with Erling Haaland on Friday and vowed England are ready to peak in the World Cup's latter stages.

The Three Lions face Norway at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for a place in the semifinals, and Kane and Haaland are in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

France's Kylian Mbappé and Argentina's Lionel Messi lead the way with eight goals, Haaland has seven and Kane comes in with six.

Asked which of the pair was better, Kane said: "It is an impossible one for me to answer. First of all, I think we are completely different players almost. I know we are both seen as strikers, but it is almost two different positions, if I'm totally honest.

"Erling has been incredible, his goal-scoring record. Physically, he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and obviously, his goal-scoring record speaks for itself."

Kane has 73 goals for Bayern Munich and England this season, and Haaland scored 46 times and won the Premier League Golden Boot with Manchester City for the third time in four years last term.

"I see myself as a different player, although I score the same goals," Kane said. "I like to maybe touch the ball a little bit more, be involved in play a little bit more, but also can play as an out-and-out nine. I don't think it is one to compare ourselves.

"I respect him a lot as a player and a fellow professional. Obviously, hoping he has a quiet day tomorrow. His overall performances over these recent years speak for themselves. He's a fantastic player."

Harry Kane and England are set to play Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday in Miami. Getty Images

England were unconvincing in topping Group L and required two late goals from Kane to beat Congo DR before their memorable 3-2 win over Mexico at Azteca Stadium in the round of 16.

Kane added: "Everyone wants to start the tournament perfect. In an ideal situation, you win every game, you win comfortably, you play amazing football, but that's not always the case. History shows winners of major tournaments very rarely just have a smooth run all the way through.

"We are coming into a period now where, quarterfinals, we need to show the best version of ourselves, the highest levels that we can reach as a team that we haven't quite reached yet at this tournament.

"Now's the time to express that. We hope we've done all the work to now peak as a team. We go into this moment where the quarterfinal, semifinal, final are all within a week, eight days of each other, so it comes really quickly.

"You need your squad more than ever to make sure everyone is ready to make an impact."

England trained at Inter Miami CF's base Friday, watched by the MLS team's co-owner and former England captain David Beckham, who greeted the players upon arrival and spent time with the group before the session.

Kane also confirmed President Donald Trump's revelation earlier this week that he played golf with the striker.

"I played all right to be honest, but 18 months ago, he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach," Kane said. "So, when the president invites you somewhere, it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.

"His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I'm his age, that's for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play."