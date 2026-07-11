Romero says Argentina bothered by leaky defense in knockouts

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Argentina defender Cristian Romero pointed out the ongoing defensive issues his team must fix to be successful in the quarterfinal match against Switzerland on Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium.

The defending World Cup champions have conceded four goals in their last two games and it's a sticking point that bother Romero.

"We're doing well, though there are certainly things to improve," Romero told reporters on Friday. "We've conceded four goals in our recent matches. Conceding goals bothers us.

"Beyond that, we are always at the team's disposal, ready to give our best for the squad and follow the coach's decision."

Argentina previously managed to keep two clean sheets during group-stage matches against Algeria and Austria and only conceded one goal against Jordan. But their defensive struggled became more apparent during the knockout rounds after two consecutive 3-2 victories.

Argentina first triumphed 3-2 against Cape Verde in extra time during the round of 32 before needing to rally from two-goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16 with a last-minute goal by Enzo Fernández.

Argentina only conceded three goals in the group stage and the round of 16 match during the 2022 World Cup.

"We don't like conceding goals, and we definitely need to be a little more focused. I think that with better concentration, we can avoid those goals," Lisandro Martínez said in a mixed zone. "It's part of the game, it's better that it happens now, that we're more focused, with our feet firmly on the ground, and we can avoid those scoring opportunities."

Argentina was down 2-0 against Egypt by the 78th minute prior to Romero's goal that initiated La Albiceleste's comeback victory, while Martinez had a big goal in extra time during the team's win over Cape Verde.

The 2-0 deficit to Egypt was the first time Argentina trailed at this year's World Cup after they allowed a goal in the 15th minute.

"Every match has been a tough one for us and tomorrow will be very difficult," Martinez said. "Switzerland didn't make it easy for Colombia at all. In my view, Switzerland dominated the entire game.

"It's going to be a great match. They have very good players, and we're prepared."

Switzerland advance past Colombia after winning 4-3 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw in regular and extra time. The winner of Saturday's game will face the winner of the day's other quarterfinal between England and Norway.

Argentina are trying to become the first country to ever repeat as World Cup champions in what is almost certainly their star Lionel Messi's last appearance in the FIFA showpiece.