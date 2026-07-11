World Cup 2026 today: Live updates, latest news as Merino strikes again to send Spain through - July 11

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We're halfway through the World Cup quarterfinals and, after Mikel Merino struck another late winner to send Spain through, you can follow all the latest updates across the day right here, with ESPN.

England are hoping to join Spain and France in the semifinals, but will have to overcome Norway and Erling Haaland on Saturday night to do so.

- Norway vs. England at World Cup 2026: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, line-ups

- England's route to the 2026 World Cup final: Haaland awaits, Argentina, maybe Spain, France

- 60 years of hurt - revisiting every England World Cup exit since 1966

- World Cup 2026 today as it happened: news and updates as Spain prepare for Belgium, England face injury concerns - July 10