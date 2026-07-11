Transfer rumors, news: Salah could return to U.S. post-World Cup with MLS team

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MLS team Sporting Kansas City have emerged as a candidate to sign former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, while Manchester United are rumored to be interested in Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

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Trending rumors

Manchester United are rumored to be interested in Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

- The Sun reports that former Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's desired salary is proving to be something of a barrier in the Egypt star's potential move to Saudi Arabia, and now the Athletic reports that MLS side Sporting Kansas City could take advantage. Salah has long been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but it has widely been reported that he would prefer to stay in Europe. However, as he mulls over his options, Sporting Kansas City -- with a majority owner who is the son of Egyptian immigrants -- is keen to make a statement signing, with Salah the perfect poster boy.

- Real Madrid have been unable to persuade striker Vinícius Júnior to extend his existing contract and are now said to be considering his future, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old forward was part of the Brazil side that was knocked out of the World Cup round of 16 by Norway, and since his nation's underwhelming departure the focus has returned to his ongoing contract situation in the Spanish capital. It's believed that the forward's salary demands don't align with the club's plans, and as such a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, as well as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, are closing following the situation.

- Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill is a target for a number of European clubs, with Manchester United boss Michael Carrick keen on a move for the 26-year-old to provide competition for Belgium stopper Senne Lammens, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 26-year-old was one of the stars of the World Cup, winning the Player of the Match award in the games against Germany -- in which he saved two penalties -- and France. Gill plays for Argentine club San Lorenzo. Gil is reported to have a clause in his contract that would allow him to leave for £5.2 million. Aston Villa are also interested.

- Morten Hjulmand will be announced as an Atlético Madrid player in the coming hours after signing a five-year deal, according to Record. The Portuguese newspaper believes the medical has already taken place and a fee of €40 million agreed between the two clubs, with a further €5 million to follow in bonuses. The 27-year-old Denmark international and former Sporting CP captain will say his goodbyes to his former teammates over the weekend and report for duty in Madrid on Monday morning.

- Aston Villa are facing financial pressure to offload a major star in order to improve their squad ahead of the new season, and striker Ollie Watkins, 30, has become a target for Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to the Daily Mail. Watkins has been Villa's top scorer every season since joining the club in 2020 and ended last season with 13 goals in his last 16 games. Now, with just two years remaining on his current deal, Villa are contemplating his departure, with Turkish side Fenerbahce offering the England international a huge salary increase.

ESPN sources

Chelsea are demanding €50 million ($57m) for Alejandro Garnacho after the winger did not report back to the club for preseason training. Sources have told ESPN that both the player and the club are prioritising a permanent exit and working through options rather than beginning training under new head coach Xabi Alonso. Read

Done deals

- Teenage winger Jeremy Monga has completed his move from Leicester City to Manchester City. Read

play 1:43 Will Man City's style of play change under Enzo Maresca?

Other rumors

- There's plenty of confusion over the proposed move of Ederson from Atalanta to Manchester United, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the £38 million deal is off.

- Arsenal and Liverpool appear to be heading toward a battle for RB Leipzig's right-sided defender Lutsharel Geertruida, who could be available for a fee of around €25 million. (CaughtOffside)

- Manchester United are interested in signing two more midfielders following the arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea. Roma's Manu Kone and Bournemouth's Alex Scott are among the club's targets. (Football Insider)

- Coventry City have agreed to sign defender and Switzerland international Aurele Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of £17 million, according to Football Insider. (Football Insider)

- West Ham United center back Dinos Mavropanos is attracting plenty of interest from the Premier League, including from former club Arsenal, as he contemplates his future following the Hammers' relegation. (Sky Sports)

- Como are negotiating with Turkish club Galatasaray over Colombia center back Davinson Sanchez as they look to strengthen ahead of their Champions League debut. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Juventus and Atletico Madrid will resume negotiations over the transfer of striker and Norway international Alexander Sørloth to Turin. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

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- Championship side Middlesbrough are in talks with Columbus Crew's versatile full back Max Arfsten, with the U.S. international keen on a move to England. (TEAMtalk)

- AS Roma are keen on signing Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho on loan, but the Blues would rather the Argentine leave on a permanent deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Sunderland are attempting to sign Sassuolo center back Tarik Muharemovic for a fee around €40 million. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona and Spain forward Ferran Torres has agreed a deal in principle to join Paris Saint-Germain. (Gianluca Di Marzio)