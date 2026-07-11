England vs. Norway line-ups: World Cup 2026 predicted XIs

McManaman: England should have too much quality for Norway (0:39)

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England have made it to the business end of the World Cup. Standing between them and a second World Cup semifinal in three attempts is Norway.

Thomas Tuchel's side will face off against Erling Haaland and Co. in Miami knowing that a win would set up a huge clash with either Argentina or Switzerland. Waiting for them in the final would be either France or Spain.

It has not been plain sailing for the Three Lions, who began their World Cup campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia but then slumped to a frustrating 0-0 draw against Ghana.

England did progress as Group L winners thanks to a 2-0 win over Panama in the final group game, but then needed some late heroics from Harry Kane to overturn the deficit against Congo DR and emerge 2-1 winners.

The round of 16 win over Mexico was even more heart-in-mouth as England survived Jarell Quansah being sent off to hold on for a dramatic 3-2 victory in the Azteca.

Now, Tuchel's side face their biggest challenge yet: keeping Haaland quiet, something no international team has done in a competitive fixture since 2024.

ESPN takes you through the predicted line-ups.

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Predicted line-ups

Norway (4-3-3)

Ørjan Nyland, Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjørn Heggem, David Møller Wolfe, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland

England (4-2-3-1):

Jordan Pickford, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guéhi, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane

The buildup to this quarterfinal has been dominated by talk of injuries to Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice. Sources told ESPN that the former had picked up a hamstring injury, while the latter was hit with a stomach bug, having already struggled with hamstring and back pain throughout the tournament. Both missed training on Thursday.

However, both made a return the following day, with Tuchel confirming later the same day that he expects both to be available to face Norway.

It means that England will likely be unchanged at both the heart of the defence -- with Ezri Konsa playing alongside Guéhi -- and in the heart of midfield, with Elliot Anderson partnering Rice.

Reece James could return to the side. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

There was more good news for Tuchel in what has been the problem position so far for England this tournament: right back.

After an injury to Tino Livramento on the eve of the World Cup and one to Reece James shortly after it began, the German has been forced into using Quansah, Djed Spence and Rice in the position -- none of whom played significant minutes in the position for their respective clubs last season.

But Friday also saw James return to training, which will no doubt delight his head coach.

"Yeah, of course, that's the best news," Tuchel told a news conference on Friday. "We had everyone available in training, which we of course like. We have the full choice except for our suspended player Jarell Quansah, so that's the good news."

On the other side of the defence, Nico O'Reilly is likely to continue at left back.

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are expected to start. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

After coming back into the side against Mexico and getting the assist for Jude Bellingham's opener, Bukayo Saka is likely to start again after having his minutes managed earlier in the tournament.

On the left, Anthony Gordon looks to have beat Marcus Rashford to becoming Tuchel's first choice winger. Two assists off the bench against Congo DR and the winning of the decisive penalty against Mexico are unlikely to see Gordon drop out of the side.

Centrally, it would be a huge surprise to see England's best two players of the tournament so far -- Bellingham and Kane -- anywhere other than the starting line-up.