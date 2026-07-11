England captain Harry Kane details 'surreal' golf round with Donald Trump

McManaman: England should have too much quality for Norway (0:39)

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England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he played golf with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing it as a "pretty surreal experience."

Trump revealed earlier in the week that the pair had previously played a round together, telling reporters: "I think Kane is a great player. I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer too. He's really great."

Kane said it happened 18 months ago in Florida and is envious of Trump's golf game at the age of 80.

"I played alright to be honest, but 18 months ago he invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach," the 32-year-old said ahead of England's World Cup quarterfinal with Norway on Saturday.

"So when the President invites you somewhere, it was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him.

"His golf is pretty good, to be honest with you. I hope I can play golf as good as him when I'm his age, that's for sure. A unique experience, but I was just grateful that he invited me to play."

Harry Kane has confirmed he played golf with Donald Trump. GettyImages

Kane said England are looking to make Sir David Beckham proud after the former captain spoke to the players on the eve of their crunch clash with Erling Haaland and Co.

England trained on Friday afternoon at the facilities of Inter Miami -- the Major League Soccer side co-owned by Beckham.

The 51-year-old star was in attendance for the session in Fort Lauderdale, alongside sons Romeo and Cruz, and spoke to players in the gym before they took to the field, having been at a number of their World Cup matches this summer.

Kane revealed Beckham, who won 115 caps for his country, wished the team luck as they try to reach just a third World Cup semifinal in 60 years.

The Bayern Munich striker said: "He just wished us luck. After most games, he messages me, and we stay in touch.

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"He's a big England fan. We all know how much it meant for him to represent England and be captain and play the way he did every time he wore the shirt, so he was there to support us.

"Obviously, we were using his home, the home that he built, so we appreciate him doing that for us.

"It was good to catch up with him, and for some of the other lads to have a chat with him. He's an England legend.

"He was wishing us well and hopefully we can do him proud tomorrow."

Information from PA was used in this report.