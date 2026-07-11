Start Dan Burn? How Norway's Erling Haaland stacks up against England defenders

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Erling Haaland has spent the World Cup making goalscoring look effortless and easy. With seven goals so far in his first tournament, Haaland has breezed past world class defenders to ensure landmark strikes have his name on.

Norway's first goal of the tournament ... Haaland. Norway's first-ever World Cup knockout win ... Haaland scored. Norway make it to the quarterfinals for the first time in their history ... Haaland bags a brace.

The striker is performing as a part of the lowest-ranked side left in the tournament, but how will he fare against the familiar faces and foes of England?

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Playing for both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, the Norwegian has faced all four English centre-backs who are in contention to start. But how has he coped, and who, if any, of the Englishmen can keep him quiet?

ESPN takes a look back at the No. 9's head-to-head records with Thomas Tuchel's chosen centre halves.

Erling Haaland vs. Dan Burn

Haaland and Burn have faced each other eight times. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In a battle of the giants, a 6-foot-7 Dan Burn has a track record of being able to stifle Haaland's usual prolific striker instincts.

Across eight meetings, Haaland has just one goal and three assists, with Burn's aerial presence and physicality often disrupting the Norwegian's preferred routes into the box.

Newcastle's left-sided centre-back has been able to match Haaland in direct duels, limiting clear-cut chances even in matches where Manchester City have controlled possession.

Despite Newcastle failing to win in any of their eight match-ups, Burn has muted Haaland's ability to bag more than one goal. That said, results still tilt heavily in Haaland's favour, underlining City's broader superiority in those encounters.

Haaland's lone goal against Burn came in a 3-3 Premier League draw, finishing in the 61st minute, where he joined Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gündogan on the scoresheet.

Erling Haaland vs. Ezri Konsa

Haaland and Konsa have faced each other five times. Photo by Ben Roberts - Danehouse/Getty Images

Unlike Burn, Konsa has the privilege of being part of an Aston Villa side that have consistently matched the threat of Manchester City. Across five meetings, Haaland has managed one goal and one assist, while winning just once.

Aston Villa have claimed three victories in those fixtures, with one ending in a draw, making Konsa one of the more successful defenders against the Manchester City striker.

Haaland's only goal against Konsa came in a 1-1 Premier League draw in 2022.

Konsa's pace, anticipation and ability to defend one-on-one have helped reduce the space Haaland thrives on, particularly when Villa have defended with a compact shape. While Haaland has still found the right moments to exploit Konsa, the overall head-to-head suggests the Englishman has been among the more effective defenders at limiting the Norwegian's goalscoring threat.

Erling Haaland vs. Marc Guéhi

Haaland and Guéhi have faced each other six times. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Marc Guéhi must be relieved to now have Haaland on his team. Guéhi joined the English giants Manchester City in January, but the World Cup quarterfinal will be the seventh time Haaland will play against his now teammate. And although Guéhi has been a shoo-in at centre back for Tuchel and is widely regarded as one of the best English defenders at the moment, the former Crystal Palace man has struggled to contain Norway's No. 9 on many occasions.

Guéhi has faced Haaland six times and the striker has found the back of the net seven times across those meetings, averaging more than a goal per game. Although, Crystal Palace have still managed two wins and a draw alongside City's three victories.

The Norwegian's standout performances have come in several memorable Premier League meetings. He announced himself against Guéhi with a hat trick in 2022, added a penalty in the corresponding fixture in 2023 and scored in 2024 despite City playing much of the match with 10 men.

He struck twice in City's 2025 victory over Palace during the closing stages of the Premier League title race with Arsenal. The record reflects Haaland's ability to consistently find a way through against Guéhi, regardless of the circumstances, making this one of his most productive matchups against the England defender.

Erling Haaland vs. John Stones

Haaland and Stones have faced each other twice. Photo by Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images